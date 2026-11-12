Strategy exits the MSCI World Index at the end of November

MSCI will remove Strategy from its global equity indexes after the close of trading on November 30, 2026. These include the MSCI World Index and MSCI ACWI. The index exclusion forces no bitcoin sales, but it could weigh on the funding of further purchases.

MSCI is an index provider, and passive funds and ETFs around the world replicate its equity indexes. As a result, when a stock leaves an index, these funds have to sell it. Strategy, for its part, is a digital asset treasury company. It buys bitcoin on an ongoing basis and now holds 850,364 BTC. It funds these purchases by issuing common and preferred shares. The removal rests on a new rule for so-called non-operating companies, which MSCI published in final form in October 2026. It replaces a transitional restriction that previously targeted firms whose digital assets made up at least 50% of total assets. With its index review of November 11, 2026, the index provider is now putting the rule into effect. By Strategy's own estimate, affected index funds hold around 13 million shares, or 3.1% of outstanding basic shares.

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Why Strategy leaves the MSCI World Index

The new rule applies to the MSCI Global Investable Market Indexes and screens companies in two stages. First, MSCI tests whether substantial operating assets make up at least 50% of total assets. Five financial metrics follow, covering expenses, cash flow, changes in asset value and reliance on external financing, among other things. A company that fails the asset test and at least four of the five metrics counts as ineligible. The rule does not mention bitcoin. In addition, it contains a buffer for existing index members. These only drop out if they fail in both of the two most recent annual reporting periods. MSCI can also draw on the latest interim financial statements for this. For new additions, in contrast, the bar is higher: failing in one of the two periods is enough. The index provider names lower index turnover as its goal, meaning fewer rebalancing trades in the indexes.

Formally, the rule therefore stays bitcoin-neutral. Its run-up, however, pointed at Strategy early on. The consultation paper from August 2026 already contained a simulation on the ACWI IMI. Using data as of May 2026, it flagged Strategy, Metaplanet and Yellow Cake for deletion. The consultation ran from August 3 to September 30, and the final rules followed on October 15. Alongside Strategy, the same review removes Metaplanet from the MSCI Japan Small Cap Index, among others. Upexi also leaves the MSCI USA Micro Cap. Yellow Cake in the UK small-cap index and Iceland's Skel Fjárfestingafélag are affected as well. Thus the removal hits all three candidates from the simulation.

Passive selling pressure stays manageable

The removal does not delist the stock. Nor does it force Strategy to sell bitcoin. Only the funds that track MSCI's global investable market indexes have to sell. They do so on the effective date after the close on November 30. Strategy put their holding of roughly 13 million shares at less than a single day's trading volume. On the company's own math, the forced selling therefore remains limited.

JPMorgan had already put a figure on the potential outflows in November 2025. At the time, the bank expected around USD 2.8 billion in the event of an MSCI exclusion. If other index providers followed, up to USD 8.8 billion more could come on top. However, the estimate referred to the original proposal. That draft targeted firms with digital assets of 50% or more of total assets. Consequently, it carries over to the final rule only to a limited extent. Furthermore, MSCI itself has not published a figure for the final rule.

Bitcoin purchases depend on capital raising

Strategy funds its bitcoin purchases through several channels. These include convertible bonds and the preferred shares STRF, STRC, STRK and STRD. In addition, Strategy sells common stock into the market through an at-the-market program. Yet the model only works as long as the stock trades at a premium to the value of its bitcoin. The metric for this is mNAV, the ratio of market capitalization to the value of the bitcoin holdings. Below 1, by contrast, every new share dilutes existing shareholders instead of raising their bitcoin per share. Any price decline after the index exclusion would erode exactly this premium.

The 8-K of November 9, 2026 shows that the use of proceeds is already shifting. In the week to November 8, Strategy sold 2,051,348 common shares for net proceeds of USD 283.8 million. It placed no preferred shares. Of that amount, USD 81.9 million went into 1,036 BTC at an average price of USD 79,012. That is only about 29% of the proceeds. The rest of the money is more striking. With USD 188.3 million, or around 66%, the company bought back 1,887,464 of its own STRC preferred shares. The buyback was more than twice the size of the bitcoin spending. Finally, the remaining USD 13.6 million stayed in the company as cash. Likewise, Strategy had repurchased 2,092,035 STRC shares for USD 208.2 million the week before.

Strategy sold no bitcoin during the week. Its holdings now total 850,364 BTC at an aggregate cost of USD 64.16 billion. That works out to an average of USD 75,456 per bitcoin. The USD reserve stood at USD 4.77 billion. Meanwhile, the company drew USD 21.1 million for preferred dividends during the week. Nevertheless, Strategy still depends on new issuance to keep growing its holdings.

Strategy disputes the non-operating classification

Strategy pushed back against the rule early. In a letter dated August 31, 2026, to MSCI's Equity Index Committee, the company asked MSCI to withdraw the proposal. It called the consultation proposal discriminatory, arbitrary and misguided. At the same time, it stated that a removal would have no material impact on its business. Moreover, Strategy argues that it reports its bitcoin business as an operating segment under US GAAP. The company sees the bitcoin-neutral wording as a mere repackaging of the earlier 50% proposal.

The dispute reaches beyond Strategy. Whether a company whose balance sheet consists mainly of bitcoin counts as operating decides its access to the major indexes. That in turn decides its access to passive capital. The stock still trades, but index funds align their holdings solely with index weights. And in the same round, the rule already hits Metaplanet and Upexi, which also count as crypto treasury firms. S&P and FTSE Russell have not decided whether to introduce a comparable definition.