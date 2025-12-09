Twenty One (XXI) launches on the NYSE with a 4 billion dollar Bitcoin treasury

The Bitcoin treasury company Twenty One has begun trading on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) under the ticker symbol XXI. The listing follows the completion of its merger with the Special Purpose Acquisition Company Cantor Equity Partners.

With more than 43'500 BTC – worth roughly 4 billion dollars – Twenty One positions itself as the world’s third-largest publicly listed Bitcoin holder. The company is majority-controlled by Tether Investments, the issuer of the largest stablecoin USDT, and the crypto exchange Bitfinex. The SoftBank Group holds a significant minority stake. Jack Mallers, founder of the Bitcoin Lightning payments provider Strike and a long-standing advocate for institutional Bitcoin adoption, serves as CEO. The stock listing marks a milestone for institutional Bitcoin investments on traditional exchanges and introduces new competition for established players such as Strategy (formerly MicroStrategy). Twenty One combines a treasury strategy with operational business units in Bitcoin-native financial services.

Subscribe to our newsletter The best articles of the week, directly delivered into your mailbox.

Financing structure and institutional anchoring

The merger between Twenty One and Cantor Equity Partners included 486.5 million dollars in senior convertible notes as well as around 365 million dollars in common-equity PIPE investments. Shareholders of Cantor Equity Partners approved the transaction on 3 December 2025. The definitive proxy statement and final prospectus were filed with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on 6 November 2025.

Tether and Bitfinex contributed portions of their Bitcoin holdings to Twenty One, as CEO Paolo Ardoino confirmed on X on 8 December 2025. He clarified that Tether had not sold any Bitcoin, but had transferred part of its holdings to Twenty One at cost basis. The transaction involved an on-chain movement of 43'033 BTC shortly before the stock market debut.

The involvement of SoftBank Group lends additional legitimacy within institutional circles. Cantor Fitzgerald, which provided the SPAC structure, acts as an established financial services firm with ties to traditional capital markets. CEO Howard Lutnick also serves as US Secretary of Commerce in the Trump cabinet. This institutional anchoring sets Twenty One apart from smaller Bitcoin treasury companies.

Bitcoin per Share as a key metric for treasury companies

With its public listing, Twenty One introduces the metric Bitcoin Per Share (BPS), which indicates the Bitcoin holdings per fully diluted share. This is complemented by the Bitcoin Return Rate (BRR), which measures the growth rate of BPS over time. Both metrics are designed to offer shareholders a transparent valuation framework distinct from traditional earnings-per-share ratios.

The company also commits to publishing an on-chain proof of its Bitcoin reserves at xxi.mempool.space. This allows shareholders to verify treasury holdings in real time. The transparency initiative surpasses the standards of established Bitcoin treasury firms like Strategy (formerly MicroStrategy), which regularly disclose their holdings but do not offer continuous on-chain verification.

The treasury strategy aims for capital-efficient Bitcoin accumulation. Unlike Strategy, which as of December 2025 holds over 660'000 BTC acquired at an average price of 74'696 dollars, Twenty One begins with a smaller but strategically positioned Bitcoin base. The enterprise valuation of the transaction amounted to 3.6 billion dollars, based on a Bitcoin price of 84'863 dollars at the time of the April 2025 announcement.

Operational business model beyond the treasury function

In addition to its Bitcoin treasury strategy, Twenty One plans to build out operational business lines. The company focuses on Bitcoin-native financial services, capital markets advisory, lending and educational media. This diversification is intended to accelerate the integration of Bitcoin into the global financial system. Jack Mallers brings operating experience from building Strike, one of the leading digital payments providers based on the Bitcoin Lightning Network.

The operational segment differentiates Twenty One from pure treasury vehicles like Strategy, which remain primarily focused on Bitcoin accumulation. The combination of treasury strategy and financial services is more akin to the model of Marathon Digital, which as a miner also holds substantial Bitcoin reserves while generating operational revenue. The planned educational media initiatives could position Twenty One as a thought leader in the Bitcoin space. Details regarding specific product launches or partnerships have not yet been announced.

Directly among the top three Bitcoin treasury companies

With 43'500 BTC, Twenty One ranks third among publicly listed Bitcoin holders. Strategy leads the list with more than 660'000 BTC, followed by Marathon Digital Holdings. Twenty One is, however, the first dedicated Bitcoin treasury company to be listed directly on the NYSE without previously operating as a software or mining firm.

The transparency commitment to on-chain verification could provide Twenty One with a competitive advantage. Institutional investors that must meet regulatory requirements for transparency and auditability may view this feature as a differentiating factor. Direct NYSE access without detouring through Nasdaq may also strengthen its perception as an established financial instrument.

The coming quarters will show whether Twenty One can accelerate its announced Bitcoin accumulation and build out its operational business. Stock performance will depend largely on Bitcoin price developments, the efficiency of capital allocation and acceptance within the institutional segment. With support from Tether, Bitfinex and SoftBank, the company has financial resources and network effects that could enable rapid scaling.