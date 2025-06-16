Vietnam legalizes crypto and launches Web3 initiative

Vietnam passes Digital Technology Industry Act, establishing clear rules for cryptocurrencies – a major step toward a Web3 future.

The Vietnamese National Assembly has approved a law that, for the first time, legally anchors cryptocurrencies and digital assets. The Digital Technology Industry Act will come into force on January 1, 2026. It defines “virtual assets” and “crypto assets,” and does not classify them as traditional financial instruments. The law adheres to international standards for AML/KYC, provides regulatory clarity, and marks the beginning of a new era for an emerging Web3 ecosystem.

Subscribe to our newsletter The best articles of the week, directly delivered into your mailbox.

Legal clarity and sandbox approach

With the new legislation, crypto activities in Vietnam are moving out of the legal grey area. Digital assets will now be officially regulated, with clear licensing requirements for exchanges, wallets, and token issuers

The plan also includes a sandbox mechanism to enable controlled experiments in financial centers like Ho Chi Minh City and Da Nang. Robust AML and cybersecurity policies are expected to strengthen Vietnam’s standing with the FATF.

Minds ZKB crypto chief: “We saw outflows to crypto exchanges totaling 600 million CHF” Background 4.6 billion USD stolen through crypto fraud in 2024 Financial Products SEC advances approval process for Solana ETFs Basics The Blockchain Trilemma Minds ZKB crypto chief: “We saw outflows to crypto exchanges totaling 600 million CHF” Background 4.6 billion USD stolen through crypto fraud in 2024

National digital strategy and support for innovation

The law is part of a broader strategy to position Vietnam as a Web3 and blockchain hub in Southeast Asia by 2030. Planned measures include tax incentives, subsidies, and investments in AI, semiconductors, and digital infrastructure. The goal is to create 20 domestic blockchain brands and three testing centers. At the same time, blockchain technologies are expected to be implemented in sectors such as finance, logistics, and education – supported by government-led training and international cooperation.

Vietnam’s decision is being closely watched not only regionally but also internationally. At a time when many countries remain hesitant to regulate, Vietnam is sending a clear message: technological openness combined with regulatory structure. This creates an attractive location in Southeast Asia for global crypto projects and investors – with legal certainty, a growing talent pool, and state support.

Integration with state digital currency in planning

In addition to legalizing cryptocurrencies, Vietnam is also exploring the development of a state-backed digital currency (CBDC), according to government sources. In the long term, this could be embedded into the new regulatory framework and used alongside private crypto assets for payment transactions. Initial pilot projects in cooperation with the State Bank of Vietnam are already planned under the new law.