Visa and Coinbase join forces for instant crypto transactions

Global payments giant Visa and the leading US crypto exchange Coinbase have announced instant crypto deposits and withdrawals for Coinbase customers in the United States and the European Union. The integration of Visa Direct into the crypto platform will allow users to fund their accounts in real time using their debit cards.

The ability to access crypto via Visa debit cards significantly increases customer convenience and accessibility to cryptocurrencies. Visa processes approximately 255 billion transactions annually, operates in more than 200 countries, supports more than 160 currencies and is accepted at 80 million merchant locations worldwide. It also makes it easier for individuals to use their crypto holdings for everyday transactions, addressing one of the biggest pain points for crypto users - the ability to quickly access and spend their digital assets in the real world.

Impact on the crypto ecosystem

The Coinbase platform has over 100 million verified users and operates in over 100 countries. Many of Coinbase's users have already linked debit cards to their accounts. This new feature enables real-time delivery of funds and allows customers to add funds instantly, giving them greater flexibility to take advantage of trading opportunities. Overall, there's an acceleration in the development of hybrid financial products and services that cater to both fiat and digital asset users. These advancements also represent a growing mainstream acceptance of cryptocurrencies, potentially leading to new financial products and services.

"We are thrilled to be partnering with Coinbase to help service their customers’ money movement needs. Providing real-time account funding using Visa Direct and an eligible Visa debit card means that those Coinbase users with an eligible Visa debit card know that they can take advantage of trading opportunities day and night.” - Yanilsa Gonzalez Ore, Head of Visa Direct in North America

Once integrated, Coinbase customers will be able to:

Transfer fiat to their Coinbase account in real time

Purchase crypto on Coinbase with their Visa debit card

Withdraw fiat from their Coinbase account to their bank account

Other crypto projects by Visa

The payments giant was also a founding member of Facebook's now-defunct Libra stablecoin (later “Diem”) in 2018. Despite the project's failure, Visa continued to experiment with crypto and stablecoins. This was followed in 2021 by a pilot project with USDC on the Ethereum blockchain. And last year, it expanded to the Solana network. This signals a larger push by Visa into the crypto space. Less than a month ago, the payments giant also announced their own tokenization platform.