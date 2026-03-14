Weekly review calendar week 11 – 2026

Wells Fargo secures trademark rights for its own stablecoin

It is not only in ETFs that traditional finance is pushing deeper into the crypto market. US major bank Wells Fargo has filed an application for “WFUSD” with the US Patent and Trademark Office. The ticker follows the naming convention of established stablecoins such as USDC and USDT, which is why market observers interpret the filing as preparation for a dollar-pegged stablecoin. Notable is the broad scope: the application covers not only the stablecoin itself but also crypto trading, digital wallets, payment processing, and blockchain-based settlement. Wells Fargo belongs to a group of major banks that, together with JPMorgan Chase, Bank of America, and Citigroup, are exploring a joint stablecoin project. This initiative, however, is still in an early phase. The legal foundation comes from the GENIUS Act, signed in July 2025, which for the first time establishes a federal framework for payment stablecoins in the US. Wells Fargo brings blockchain experience dating back to 2019, when the bank launched “Digital Cash” on the R3 Corda platform.