Wells Fargo files “WFUSD” trademark for stablecoins and crypto trading

Wells Fargo has filed a trademark application for the name "WFUSD" with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO). The filing falls under International Class 036 for financial services.

The Wells Fargo trademark covers a broad range of services. These include cryptocurrency trading, digital asset transfers, payment processing, blockchain transaction verification, digital wallet services, and settlement via distributed ledger technology. The "USD" suffix follows the naming convention of established stablecoins such as USDC and USDT. Market observers therefore interpret the filing as preparation for a dollar-pegged stablecoin. Wells Fargo has not publicly commented on its plans. The fourth-largest U.S. bank by total assets would be one of the first traditional financial institutions with its own publicly marketed stablecoin product.

Major banks position themselves in the stablecoin market

The WFUSD filing is part of a broader push by the largest U.S. banks. Wells Fargo, alongside JPMorgan Chase, Bank of America, and Citigroup, belongs to a group of institutions exploring a joint stablecoin project. Early Warning Services, the operator of the Zelle payment system, and The Clearing House are also involved in the discussions. According to the Wall Street Journal, the joint initiative is still in an early exploratory phase.

At the same time, individual institutions are pursuing their own strategies. JPMorgan already operates Kinexys Digital Payments (formerly JPMCoin), an internal distributed ledger platform for B2B transactions. Wells Fargo's trademark application goes beyond what competitors have shown so far. The covered services include not just the stablecoin itself but a complete ecosystem: crypto trading, wallets, payments, and blockchain-based settlement. This positions the bank as a potential full-service provider in digital payments.

GENIUS Act creates first regulatory framework

The regulatory framework is in place for the first time. President Trump signed the GENIUS Act on July 18, 2025. This law establishes the first federal framework for payment stablecoins in the United States. It requires issuers to maintain full 1:1 backing with reserve assets: U.S. dollars, Fed notes, short-term Treasuries, or money market funds.

The law also prohibits stablecoin issuers from paying interest or yield to holders. Legislators thereby draw a clear line between stablecoins and interest-bearing bank deposits. For banks like Wells Fargo, this has a clear implication. A stablecoin product does not compete with their own deposit business but complements it as a payment instrument.

The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) published a Proposed Rulemaking on March 2, 2026, to implement the GENIUS Act. The comment period runs until May 1, 2026. Final regulations must be in place by July 18, 2026, as required by law. After that, banks can issue stablecoins under clearly defined conditions. Wells Fargo's trademark filing falls precisely into this window. In industry practice, such registrations typically precede a product launch by 12 to 18 months. The WFUSD application dates back to January 15, 2025, before the GENIUS Act was signed. Wells Fargo was therefore laying the groundwork before regulatory clarity existed.

Blockchain experience since 2019

Blockchain technology is not new territory for Wells Fargo. In September 2019, the bank introduced "Wells Fargo Digital Cash." This internal stablecoin ran on the R3 Corda Enterprise Blockchain. The system enabled cross-border settlements between U.S. and Canadian branches. It operated without third-party intermediaries and outside regular business hours.

Additional pilot projects followed. Together with HSBC, Wells Fargo used blockchain technology for settling cross-border forex transactions in USD, CAD, GBP, and EUR. The bank also participated in the Regulated Liability Network, a pilot project of the New York Fed. Citi, HSBC, and other institutions tested digital currencies on a shared platform there.

WFUSD would therefore not represent a change in direction but the logical evolution of existing infrastructure. Wells Fargo Digital Cash was designed exclusively for internal purposes. The WFUSD trademark application, by contrast, points to a client-facing product. Digital wallet services and payment processing are not aimed at back-office departments. They target end customers and business partners.