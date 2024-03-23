Weekly review calendar week 12 – 2024

SEC continues war against industry

Ethereum is the second-largest decentralized blockchain network after Bitcoin. The native cryptocurrency Ether (ETH) has also been traded on various trading venues since 2015. Most authorities regard Ether and Bitcoin as commodities. But not the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Since Chairman Gary Gensler took office, the authority has been highly hostile towards the industry. The latest campaign is intended to secure the SEC’s regulatory authority over Ethereum. A questionable strategy after the devastating court losses against Ripple, Grayscale and other crypto companies.