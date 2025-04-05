Weekly review calendar week 14 – 2025

In 2024, numerous state-owned banks positioned themselves in Switzerland. The cantonal banks from Lucerne, Zug, St. Gallen, and Zurich introduced their own services related to cryptocurrency trading and custody. PostFinance also integrated digital assets into its offerings. The motivation should be obvious. Banks that do not offer solutions to their clients lose money. According to internal analyses, PostFinance recorded over one billion Swiss francs in outflows to crypto exchanges over five years. Other banks are facing similar situations. Zürcher Kantonalbank identified around 600 million Swiss francs that clients directly withdrew to crypto exchanges. Outflows to general brokers or fintechs with crypto offerings were likely not considered. The true amount could therefore also be over a billion francs. With a crypto trading fee of 1%, the missed income for the bank is likely in the two to three-digit million range. Further figures for the first six months in the crypto business were revealed by Peter Hubli, the “Head of Digital Asset Solutions” at ZKB, for the first time at a panel in Lugano.