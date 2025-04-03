Crypto IRA: Fidelity allows Bitcoin, Ethereum and Litecoin in retirement planning

Fidelity Investments expands its crypto offering, allowing investors to directly integrate Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and Litecoin (LTC) into their retirement plans. The new crypto IRA program marks another step toward institutional acceptance of digital assets.

With the new crypto IRA, US citizens aged 18 and older can invest in digital assets with tax advantages, according to reports. Fidelity offers traditional IRAs, Roth IRAs, and rollover IRAs, with crypto holdings securely stored in cold wallets. While there are no account maintenance fees, transaction fees may apply, though exact costs have not yet been disclosed.

Subscribe to our newsletter The best articles of the week, directly delivered into your mailbox.

crypto investments in retirement planning

The program complements Fidelity's existing crypto offerings, including various ETFs that already allow investors to gain exposure to the price performance of digital assets without holding them directly. With this new offering, a more direct investment path is now available.

The inclusion of cryptocurrencies in retirement plans remains controversial. The US Department of Labor has expressed concerns about the potential risks of Bitcoin and other digital assets in 401(k) plans. Critics warn of volatility and possible regulatory uncertainty, which could impact the long-term security of retirement savings.

Despite these challenges, Fidelity’s move shows that established financial giants are increasingly integrating digital assets into their product lineup. As institutional investor interest grows and regulatory frameworks gradually become clearer, the role of cryptocurrencies in traditional financial portfolios could continue to expand.

impact on the crypto market

Fidelity’s entry into the crypto IRA market could have far-reaching consequences. As one of the largest asset managers in the world, Fidelity oversees trillions of dollars - even a small portion of this capital flowing into Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies could significantly boost market demand.

Furthermore, Fidelity’s decision reinforces confidence in digital assets and demonstrates that they remain a serious long-term asset class. The option to include Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies in tax-advantaged retirement plans could also attract new investors who have not previously entered the crypto market.