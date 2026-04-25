Weekly review calendar week 17 – 2026

US Military runs Bitcoin node

In addition: Admiral Samuel J. Paparo Jr., commander of the US Indo-Pacific Command, confirmed before the Senate Armed Services Committee this week that his command operates an active Bitcoin node in the Indo-Pacific region. No mining is taking place. The node validates transactions independently and serves operational tests of network security via Bitcoin’s proof-of-work protocol. Paparo explicitly described Bitcoin as an “informational tool” rather than a financial asset. It is the first time an active four-star commander has publicly acknowledged Bitcoin’s national security relevance. The statement marks a clear shift away from the earlier focus on illicit financial flows. It comes during a period of strategic realignment: following Trump’s March 2025 executive order, the US government holds roughly 328,372 BTC in its Strategic Bitcoin Reserve, while Beijing is concurrently exploring Bitcoin’s strategic dimension.