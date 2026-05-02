Weekly review calendar week 18 – 2026

The CLARITY Act would for the first time clearly delineate responsibilities between the SEC and CFTC and provide crypto companies with a reliable legal framework in the US – a central regulatory concern of the industry for years. Donald Trump declared this week that he wants to sign the bill immediately. But passage is in doubt: traders on the prediction market Polymarket put the probability of passage by the end of 2026 at just 47%. In February, that figure stood at 82%. The Senate lacks the required 60 votes, and a contested clause prohibits stablecoin issuers from paying interest on idle holdings. Crypto exchange Coinbase, whose stablecoin revenue accounted for around 20% of sales in the third quarter of 2025, has therefore withdrawn its support. With the Memorial Day Recess starting May 21, the bill is unlikely to become reality before the midterms unless the Senate schedules a vote soon.