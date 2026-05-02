Weekly review calendar week 18 – 2026

What has been happening this week in the world of blockchain and cryptocurrencies? Current events and background reports in our weekly review.
Selected articles of the week:
The CLARITY Act would for the first time clearly delineate responsibilities between the SEC and CFTC and provide crypto companies with a reliable legal framework in the US – a central regulatory concern of the industry for years. Donald Trump declared this week that he wants to sign the bill immediately. But passage is in doubt: traders on the prediction market Polymarket put the probability of passage by the end of 2026 at just 47%. In February, that figure stood at 82%. The Senate lacks the required 60 votes, and a contested clause prohibits stablecoin issuers from paying interest on idle holdings. Crypto exchange Coinbase, whose stablecoin revenue accounted for around 20% of sales in the third quarter of 2025, has therefore withdrawn its support. With the Memorial Day Recess starting May 21, the bill is unlikely to become reality before the midterms unless the Senate schedules a vote soon.
Trump would sign the CLARITY Act immediately. But the Senate is blocking it, and a May deadline could push the law back to 2030.
US senators barred from prediction markets
The US Senate has unanimously voted to ban senators and staff from trading on prediction markets such as Kalshi and Polymarket with immediate effect. The trigger was a spectacular insider-trading scandal: Master Sgt. Gannon Ken Van Dyke placed 33’933 USD on Polymarket markets surrounding Venezuela on December 26, 2025 and generated a profit of 404’222 USD – a return of 1’242%. One day before the arrest of President Nicolás Maduro through “Operation Absolute Resolve”, he placed additional bets totaling 26’000 USD. A pattern stands out: around 50 newly created accounts placed precise bets on a ceasefire between the US and Iran hours before Trump’s announcement. Van Dyke faces up to 60 years in prison. The resolution takes effect immediately, as it only amends internal Senate rules.
The US Senate has unanimously passed a prediction market ban for members and staff. The trigger is a series of insider trading scandals.
BlackRock, StanChart and OKX turn tokenized bonds into collateral
Crypto exchange OKX, asset manager BlackRock and major bank Standard Chartered launched a framework this week that makes tokenized US Treasuries from the BUIDL fund usable as margin collateral. It is the first time that a global systemically important bank (G-SIB) has acted as custodian for such a solution. The BUIDL fund managed 2.58 billion USD at the end of April with an average yield of 3.47% and has distributed over USD 100 million in dividends since its launch in March 2024. The total market for Real-World Assets reached 26.4 billion USD in March, growth of around 300% within one year. Client assets are explicitly segregated from OKX – a lesson learned from the 2022 insolvencies.
OKX, BlackRock and Standard Chartered launch a joint framework that makes tokenized RWAs usable as margin collateral under G-SIB custody.
Robinhood misses expectations, Schwab muscles into crypto business
While institutional crypto infrastructure is growing, retail broker Robinhood is battling headwinds. Crypto revenue collapsed in the first quarter to 134 million USD, a 47% decline from the 252 million USD in the prior-year quarter. Total revenue of 1.07 billion USD came in below the consensus estimate of 1.14 billion USD, and the stock lost 11%. The backdrop is Bitcoin’s weakest opening quarter in 16 years with a decline of 22.6%. Adding to this is structural pressure: Charles Schwab, with assets under management of 12.22 trillion USD, this week launched Bitcoin and Ethereum trading at 0.75% fees. A bright spot remains the subscription business with 4.3 million Gold members (+36%) as well as prediction markets with a volume increase of 320%.
Robinhood misses Q1 2026: crypto revenue halved to 134 million USD, stock falls 11 percent. Schwab and Coinbase intensify competition.
Canada pulls the plug on 4’000 crypto ATMs
In addition: Canada this week imposed a nationwide ban on crypto ATMs, shutting down around 4’000 machines. The country had the world’s highest density at 91 machines per million inhabitants and accounted for nearly 10% of the global stock. The government justifies the move with fraud, money laundering, terrorism financing and sanctions evasion. In the first quarter of 2025 alone, damages of 4.2 million CAD were reported; with an estimated reporting rate of 5 to 10%, actual losses are likely significantly higher. Victims are frequently seniors. The United Kingdom had already taken this step in 2022 and reduced its stock by 88%.
Canada announces national crypto ATM ban. Roughly 4,000 machines are affected as Ottawa targets fraud and money laundering.