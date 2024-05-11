Weekly review calendar week 19 – 2024

Fungible tokens on Bitcoin gain momentum

For investors, the lower income for miners generally means less pressure to sell – a positive long-term development. However, the halving of inflation also reduces the incentives for mining businesses to continue securing the network. In the long term, transaction fees will therefore have to rise in order to compensate for the loss of revenue due to the halvings. One way to increase network activity is to introduce new protocols on Bitcoin itself. Currently in the spotlight? Fungible tokens in the form of Runes.