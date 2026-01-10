Weekly Review Calendar Week 02 – 2026

Swiss Crypto Taxes 2025: What Investors Need to Know Now

In addition: Tax season 2025 is upon us, and the Swiss Federal Tax Administration delivers the crucial figures: Bitcoin closed the year at CHF 69,571.99, Ethereum at CHF 2,364.08. For Swiss private investors, the tax environment remains attractive. Capital gains are tax-free as long as one is not classified as a professional trader. The FTA defines clear guidelines: minimum six-month holding period, no debt financing, and trading volume below five times the portfolio value at the start of the year. However, those who stake or receive airdrops must declare these earnings as income. Cantonal wealth tax rates range between 0.3 and 1 percent, with Zug remaining particularly favorable. The filing deadline is March 31, 2026.