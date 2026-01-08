US Senate plans decisive vote on crypto legislation despite unresolved disputes

In the coming week, a key vote is scheduled in the US Senate Banking Committee on a comprehensive bill addressing the market structure of digital assets. The so-called Crypto Market Structure Bill is intended to establish, for the first time, an overarching regulatory framework for the crypto sector in the United States.

According to sources close to the committee, Tim Scott has announced that he intends to bring the draft bill to a vote despite ongoing unresolved disputes. The planned markup vote will determine whether the bill is released by the Banking Committee and subsequently introduced to the full US Senate. This vote represents a preliminary decision at the committee level, not the final vote of the Senate.

Background and political context

For months, lawmakers from both parties have been working on a market structure bill intended to define clear rules for digital assets, stablecoins, DeFi applications, as well as the respective responsibilities of regulatory authorities. A key objective is to establish clearer boundaries between the Securities and Exchange Commission and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission.

Political progress has so far remained limited. Core substantive issues remain contentious, and earlier timelines for a vote have been postponed several times. With the committee vote now scheduled, the initiative is entering a concrete decision-making phase for the first time. Only a positive committee vote would allow the bill to be considered by the full Senate.

You have to push the markup hearing if it's not bipartisan, if there's any hope of a deal. Primaries don't start until March, and even there, the outcome of market structure shouldn't factor too heavily into 2026 election strategy. Every day that goes by makes a bad bill more… — Scott Johnsson (@SGJohnsson) January 6, 2026

Outstanding points of contention

Several unresolved areas of conflict could significantly influence the further legislative process. These include ethics and conflict-of-interest rules for politically exposed persons with crypto holdings, the regulatory treatment of yield-generating models for stablecoins, and institutional quorum rules for supervisory authorities.

The regulation of decentralized finance protocols remains particularly controversial. Democratic voices point to risks related to money laundering, sanctions enforcement, and financial stability. Representatives of the crypto industry, by contrast, are calling for clear legal guardrails to ensure that innovation and investment are not structurally impeded. For several of these issues, there is still no bipartisan consensus.

Significance for crypto regulation

A positive vote in the Banking Committee would, for the first time, lay the groundwork for a unified federal regulatory framework for the US crypto market. To date, many market participants have operated in a fragmented and legally uncertain environment. The Market Structure Bill aims to more clearly define regulatory responsibilities and establish binding standards for exchanges, stablecoin issuers, wallet providers, and other service providers.

The upcoming vote is, however, only an intermediate step. Following approval by the Banking Committee, the full US Senate would need to take up the bill. Only after that would further procedural steps follow, including potential consideration in the House of Representatives and a possible submission to the President. The political outcome therefore remains uncertain.