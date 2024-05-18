Weekly review calendar week 20 – 2024

In recent weeks, a large number of public institutions have submitted their mandatory financial reports to the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). This contains information about a company’s balance sheet. Anyone who invested in the new spot Bitcoin ETFs in the first quarter and is subject to a reporting obligation had to disclose this. For example, the pension fund of the state of Wisconsin, the State of Wisconsin Investment Board (SWIB). The state investment authority invested around 0.1% of its USD 156 billion in assets in Bitcoin. This first allocation by a US pension fund could send a signal to other state investment funds.