Weekly review calendar week 20 – 2025

What is the state of the Crypto Valley?

The region of Switzerland and Liechtenstein ranks as the “Crypto Valley” among the most attractive locations for blockchain companies. Even last year, the number of established firms rose by 14% to 1,749. This is according to a report by Zug-based venture capitalist CV VC. Recently, however, industry representatives have struck a different tone. Associations are warning about increasing international competition. Countries in Asia and the Middle East are catching up rapidly and are providing increasingly attractive conditions for blockchain companies. The sharp policy shift of the Trump administration has sparked a fire. At the same time, lengthy processes, regulatory uncertainties, and new international requirements are perceived as obstacles in Switzerland. Therefore, the results for the ongoing year will be interesting. It is likely that Switzerland will not be able to maintain its lead.