Crypto Valley records 14% growth despite competition

The Crypto Valley, encompassing all of Switzerland and Liechtenstein, continues to strengthen its position as one of the world’s leading blockchain ecosystems. The latest CV VC Crypto Valley Company & Industry Report reveals that the number of blockchain companies has risen by 14% since 2023, from 1'534 to 1'749 – an impressive growth of 132% since 2020.

Zug and Zurich in the lead, Ticino gaining ground

The geographic distribution of blockchain companies shows that the growth of the Crypto Valley is no longer limited to Zug but is increasingly spreading across other cantons. The top 10 regions are:

Zug (719 companies): Zug remains the center of the Crypto Valley, home to 41% of all companies. The canton is known for its regulatory clarity and innovative strength. Zurich (264): Zurich benefits from its strong finance and tech industries as well as its academic institutions, and is increasingly establishing itself as a hub for consulting and financial services. Ticino (103): The canton mainly attracts companies in the GameFi, NFT, and Metaverse sectors and is developing into a creative hotspot, notably thanks to the Plan B initiative in Lugano. Geneva (85): Geneva leads in security, audit, and compliance – with numerous specialized legal and consulting firms based there. Neuchâtel (85): Neuchâtel has become a hub for infrastructure projects with a strong focus on technical innovation. Lucerne (72): Lucerne shows a strong presence in DeFi and is a growing center for financial technologies. Liechtenstein (68): Thanks to its progressive regulatory framework, Liechtenstein continues to attract companies from across the blockchain value chain. Vaud (51): The canton of Vaud focuses on infrastructure projects and software development. Bern (41): Bern is emerging as an important location for consulting and educational initiatives in the blockchain space. Schwyz (39): Schwyz shows a strong presence in financial services and is increasingly attracting international projects.

These ten regions account for over 90% of the blockchain companies in the Crypto Valley, highlighting the geographic diversity of the ecosystem.

Crypto Valley must prove itself once again

Switzerland and Liechtenstein offer optimal conditions for blockchain and crypto companies with their legal framework, political stability, and high quality of life. According to the report, this attractiveness is reflected in the steady increase of startups and the growing number of international projects. However, international competition is intensifying.

Countries in Asia and the Middle East are catching up rapidly, offering increasingly attractive conditions for blockchain companies. The sharp policy shift by the Trump administration ignited a fire. At the same time, prolonged processes, regulatory uncertainty, and new international requirements are perceived as obstacles in Switzerland, as CVJ.CH reported. The results for the current year remain of great interest. Can Switzerland maintain its lead?