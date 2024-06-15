Weekly review calendar week 24 – 2024

Next US exchange plans IPO

The crypto exchange Kraken was one of the first trading venues for Bitcoin in 2011. After Coinbase, the exchange handles the second-highest volume on the US market. A final financing round is now being considered, which is expected to raise more than USD 100 million. After that, Kraken would aim for an IPO – just like its competitor Coinbase. With an annual turnover of USD 1-2 billion, Kraken would be one of the most highly valued crypto companies on the stock exchange. The financing round is expected to be completed this year.