Weekly review calendar week 25 – 2024

The Zug, St. Gallen and Lucerne cantonal banks have been offering services for cryptocurrencies for six months. The elephant is the next to enter the room. Zürcher Kantonalbank (ZKB) is approaching an offer for trading Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH), as CVJ.CH has learned. According to well-informed sources, ten state institutions are actually on the verge of launching their own crypto products. More than half of all cantonal banks are looking into the topic. ZKB’s launch, which is expected to take place this year, will make waves internationally.