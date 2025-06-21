Weekly review calendar week 25 – 2025

Stablecoins have become the key bridge between the traditional and digital financial systems – with a market volume of over USD 250 billion and strong annual growth. Until now, unclear US regulation had slowed their momentum. The clearly passed GENIUS Act aims to change that: with a bipartisan vote of 68 to 30, the US Senate paved the way. The bill now moves to the House of Representatives before the President signs it as the final step. This positions the US at the forefront of stablecoin regulation – while the EU and Switzerland fall behind despite years of preparatory work.