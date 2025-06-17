Federal Councilor Parmelin promises the blockchain industry new momentum

Switzerland is home to a wide range of top-tier blockchain and crypto companies through Crypto Valley. However, other jurisdictions are catching up. This is why industry representatives are increasingly calling for a clear stance from the Federal Council.

Thanks to early guidelines and cooperation with politicians, the Crypto Valley played a pioneering role between 2015 and 2019. Afterwards, things became quieter-too quiet. Switzerland gradually slipped out of the top destinations for blockchain companies. Against this backdrop, the Swiss Blockchain Federation (SBF) invited 30 blockchain entrepreneurs and representatives to the Federal Palace. After a guided tour of the historic building by Zug Council of States member Matthias Michel, Federal Councillor Guy Parmelin delivered a speech to assure the industry of support from the highest Swiss authority.

Subscribe to our newsletter The best articles of the week, directly delivered into your mailbox.

Positive signals from the federal council

Blockchain and crypto are no longer niche topics, said the Minister of Economic Affairs, thanking the entrepreneurs for their commitment to Switzerland. He had visited Crypto Valley in February 2025 and was impressed by the functioning ecosystem that spans multiple cantons.

"It is important to the Federal Council to position Switzerland as a leading blockchain hub in the long term. This can be achieved by adhering to the principle of technology neutrality and regulating only as much as necessary (and as little as possible)." – Federal Councillor Guy Parmelin

Parmelin identified the stablecoin sector as one of the key focus areas. This concerns digital assets that typically represent fiat currencies such as the US dollar. Their issuance has been effectively banned since the publication of new guidelines by the Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority (FINMA) last summer, as reported by CVJ.CH. The State Secretariat for International Finance (SIF), is currently working on a legislative proposal to selectively amend Swiss financial market law and improve the framework for stablecoins. The proposal will be open for public consultation in the fall. The FinTech license-granted only sparingly by FINMA-will also undergo an update.

Minds Federal Councilor Parmelin promises the blockchain industry new momentum Background 4.6 billion USD stolen through crypto fraud in 2024 Financial Products SEC advances approval process for Solana ETFs Basics The Blockchain Trilemma Minds Federal Councilor Parmelin promises the blockchain industry new momentum Background 4.6 billion USD stolen through crypto fraud in 2024

What is needed in concrete terms?

One thing became clear during the discussions: Switzerland has established itself in recent years as a globally recognized blockchain hub. Many blockchain companies and foundations now known worldwide have chosen to set up in Switzerland, believing in the opportunities the country offers. But international competition has intensified. Legal uncertainties, regulatory challenges, and increasing global pressure are testing Switzerland’s attractiveness as a blockchain location.

"Global competition has increased, which means Switzerland cannot afford to stand still. We-industry, politics, and government-must act together now to secure our leading position. Together we can send a powerful signal. With this event at the Federal Palace, we wanted to honor the blockchain pioneers whose commitment has played a key role in shaping Switzerland’s reputation as a global blockchain center. We also want to lay the groundwork for the future of the blockchain industry. That’s why we are very grateful that Federal Councillor Guy Parmelin supports our concerns and the blockchain sector." – Heinz Tännler, Finance Director of Zug and President of the Swiss Blockchain Federation

In this context, the SBF once again presented its recently published 12-point manifesto. The document analyzes the current situation as well as the strengths and weaknesses of the Swiss financial center, deriving action points and recommendations for policymakers, government, and industry. The manifesto is supported by the Swiss Blockchain Federation, Crypto Valley Association, Bitcoin Association Switzerland, DAO Suisse, and Swiss FinTech.