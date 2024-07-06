Weekly review calendar week 27 – 2024

An era is coming to an end for former Mt. Gox customers. They have had to wait a decade for their Bitcoin to be repaid. After several delays, the insolvency administrator announced last week that the first payouts will be made in July. And indeed, a Mt. Gox wallet moved 2.8 billion USD in Bitcoin this week. The first repayments have been made. At the same time, Bitcoin sales by the Federal Criminal Police Office (BKA) are putting pressure on the price. The result: the biggest crypto liquidation cascade since the FTX collapse.