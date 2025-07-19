Weekly review calendar week 29 – 2025

New momentum for Ethereum

Ethereum is benefiting the most from regulatory progress in the US. As the leading smart contract blockchain for institutional applications, Ethereum recorded over 5 billion US dollars in net inflows for the first time. In just one week, 908 million dollars flowed into ETH products – a daily average of 181 million dollars. This far exceeds the previous average of 23 million and signals growing interest among US investors. The spotlight is now on the anticipated launch of several altcoin ETFs. The SEC recently approved an exotic Solana ETF and opened the door for funds based on XRP and Cardano. However, the launch is delayed as the agency first wants to establish a clearer framework for crypto products.