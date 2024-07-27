Weekly review calendar week 30 – 2024

End of the Mt. Gox era

The cryptocurrency exchange Mt Gox was once the dominant platform for trading cryptocurrencies. It was founded in 2010 as the first of its kind and handled over 70% of Bitcoin trading at its peak. Its sudden insolvency filing in 2014 sent shockwaves through the then burgeoning crypto industry. The exchange was able to save around 140,000 Bitcoin (BTC) – currently USD 9.4 billion. More than ten years later, the insolvency administrator finally made the first payouts to customers. The partner exchanges Kraken and Bitstamp have already paid out more than half of the first tranche (around USD 4 billion). The repayments have not yet had the expected impact on the price of Bitcoin.