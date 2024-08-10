Weekly review calendar week 32 – 2024

Is the Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) Dead?

Since its launch in April 2021, the Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) has become a cultural icon within the NFT space, featuring 10,000 unique cartoon apes on the Ethereum blockchain. Created by Yuga Labs, BAYC initially launched at 0.08 ETH but quickly surged to a floor price of 128 ETH, with one NFT even selling for a record $3.4 million. Although the collection has seen a 93% decline from its peak, it remains a blue-chip NFT project with a stable floor price around 9 ETH. Yuga Labs is now heavily investing in its metaverse project “Otherside” and developing the ApeChain blockchain for gaming. Recent partnerships and positive community feedback on gaming tests indicate that BAYC is well-aligned with its strategic goals.