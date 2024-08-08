Jump and Dump – The market makers involvement in the crypto crash

Jump Crypto, the cryptocurrency division of the US-based proprietary trading firm Jump Trading, has sold millions of digital assets during the recent market slump, adding to the selling pressure. The history of Jump Crypto is intriguing, much like its behavior during the crypto selloff over the weekend.

Jump Crypto is a division of the Jump Trading Group, a global leader in the development and investment of Web3 infrastructure. The company is involved in building and supporting blockchain technology. Jump Trading specializes in algorithmic, high frequency trading and market making. Building on the parent company's expertise in traditional markets, Jump Crypto's core expertise lies in market making. With their in-house developers, they contribute to projects on several major blockchains with a focus on decentralised finance (DeFi).

Jump Crypto's contribution to the crypto infrastructure

The company has had a strong presence in the crypto space since its inception. For example, they were an early contributor when the new consensus model Proof-of-Stake (PoS) started to see its first implementations. They were early node operators of the Ethereum DeFi DApp Lido Finance, which currently has the highest total value locked (TVL) across all protocols. Contributors to the Pyth network, an oracle system for aggregating on-chain trade data across 70+ blockchains. Wormhole was originally a project founded by Jump Crypto to facilitate cross-chain interoperability, supporting over 30 public blockchains. Here, Jump Crypto bailed out the DApp after a huge exploit by providing $320 million in ETH.

Jump Crypto is also actively involved in developing Firedancer, a new open-source validator client for the Solana blockchain. Firedancer aims to enhance Solana's network throughput, resilience, and efficiency. Their impressive track record, marked by active codebase contributions and tackling research challenges in platform design, in any case demonstrates their keen awareness and involvement in the blockchain world.

Jump Crypto's High-Stakes Market Making During the TerraUSD Crisis

Jump Crypto was significantly involved in the Terra/LUNA ecosystem. A blockchain famous for the algorithmic stablecoin TerraUSD (UST), which suffered a monumental crash in 2022 that wiped out billions in crypto assets. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filed a complaint against Terraform Labs and Do Kwon, alleging that Jump Crypto played a role in maintaining Terra's peg during its collapse in 2021. According to the charges brought against Terra, Jump Trading apparently manually kept the dollar peg of UST in tact.

For its market-making efforts, Jump Crypto received Luna tokens at 40 cents while they were trading at more than $90 on secondary markets. In this way, Jump Trading made $1.28 billion on a $62 million investment. The Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) did not commit to an investigation when Terra collapsed. Two years later, the agency began investigating further.

Liquidation of major Ethereum positions

The cryptocurrencies held in the wallets under Jump Crypto's control were mainly the stablecoins USDC and USDT. Other large positions were ETH and wrapped Ethereum. Smaller amounts of less than $10 million are held in tBTC, a bitcoin-backed ERC-20 token for DeFi solutions. Since the end of July, Jump has started to withdraw staked Ethereum ($stETH) from the DeFi platform Lido Finance. Jump Crypto has also been redeeming wrapped staked Ethereum ($wstETH), a token representing $stETH, used for further DeFi strategies.

An estimated total of about $300 million in ETH, from existing positions and redeemed ETH primarily from Lido Finance, was transferred in separate transactions to various centralized exchanges (CEXs) and eventually sold. Currently, there is still a redemption process underway for the remaining 19,049 $stETH, which is approximately $45M at current prices. This massive withdrawal of liquidity from Lido Finance and the sell-off of Ethereum is reflected in a sharp drop in Lido Finance's TVL. It also provides an explanation as to why Ethereum has been hit considerably harder in the recent market downturn compared to Bitcoin or other top 10 altcoins.

Jump Crypto made the decision sell their ETH holdings on a weekend of horrendous market conditions. The Japanese stock market had just suffered it's biggest drop since 1987. Coincidentally, data was released showing a weaker than expected US economy with high unemployment figures. Over the weekend, the 24/7 tradable crypto market began to show signs of a downturn. This intensified when the Japanese stock markets opened the following Monday. Over $1 billion was liquidated on exchanges. Bitcoin dropped by 25%, other altcoins experienced price drops of up to 40%. It is speculated that Jump may be liquidating assets due to margin calls or exiting the crypto space due to regulatory concerns.

CFTC Probe: The Catalyst Behind Jump Crypto's Market Exit?

Just one month prior to the liquidation process of Ethereum positions, an investigation by the CFTC was made public. CFTC began investigations in June for questionable trading and investment activities. Shortly after the news about the investigations were made public the then President Kanav Kariya resigned. In his positive spirited goodbye tweet there was no mention of the CFTC case or any reasons for the resignation given.

Whether the sudden and seemingly uncoordinated sales are related to the CFTC investigation or the Japan carry trade crash cannot be determined, as no statements have been made on the company's official channels. However, it definitely appears that Jump is withdrawing from crypto market making. The future of blockchain developments involving Jump, such as the Firedancer update for Solana, remains uncertain. It is hoped that the company will provide further information on this matter.