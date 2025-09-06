Weekly review calendar week 36 – 2025

Stablecoins instead of actual dollars

Amid an acute shortage of US dollars, Venezuela is increasingly relying on cryptocurrencies for payments. The government is gradually opening up to the stablecoin Tether (USDT) to stabilize the private foreign exchange market and keep the economy running. US sanctions have almost completely blocked the inflow of dollars. In response, the government is establishing stablecoins as an alternative. More and more businesses and citizens are using digital currencies for payments and as a store of value. This is making digital assets a central pillar of the Venezuelan economy. Even the state oil company PDVSA is now conducting transactions in USDT, as CVJ.CH reported back in April 2024.