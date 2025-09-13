Weekly review calendar week 37 – 2025

At the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), more than 90 applications for crypto ETFs are piling up. They aim to make cryptocurrencies such as Solana, XRP, and others accessible to a broader audience – in some cases with staking options. However, this week the authority once again postponed its decision on three funds, this time until mid-November. Officially, more time is needed. Behind the scenes, however, the SEC is likely working on unified listing standards to avoid future case-by-case decisions. Such a process would allow multiple products to be approved simultaneously and speed up their market launch. Analysts therefore expect a wave of approvals within the next month. The SEC cannot wait much longer: the final deadline for the Grayscale Solana ETF expires on October 10, at which point the authority must decide. Given the new US strategy, a rejection is considered unlikely.