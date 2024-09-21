Weekly review calendar week 38 – 2024

What happened this week in the world of blockchain and cryptocurrencies? The most relevant local and international events, along with engaging background reports, concisely summarized in the weekly review.
Selected articles of the week:
In August 2020, MicroStrategy announced that it had purchased 21,454 Bitcoins for 250 million USD as part of its new investment strategy. After considering various assets, the company concluded that Bitcoin would be the best long-term investment. In the years that followed, MicroStrategy would develop into a quasi-hedge fund. Although its core business remains business intelligence, MicroStrategy is investing its entire capital – including billions in debt financing – in Bitcoin.
Over the past few weeks, MicroStrategy acquired an additional 18,300 Bitcoin (BTC) for approximately 1,11 billion USD.
PostFinance bets on crypto
This February, PostFinance, Switzerland’s largest retail bank, entered the crypto business. The bold move came after several years of preparation in response to strong customer demand. But trading and custody solutions are just the beginning, says Head of Digital Assets Alexander Thoma in an interview with CVJ.CH. PostFinance firmly believes in the potential of the crypto market and considers the underlying technology to be promising for a range of applications. The goal now is to be the leading Swiss retail bank for digital assets.
Investing in cryptocurrencies
Cryptocurrencies have become an important part of the financial world in recent years. The new asset class of digital assets offers specific investment and trading opportunities thanks to their special characteristics. A long-term strategy is essential. In the sixth part of the CVJ.CH Academy, we guide you through the basics.
SOL remains stable despite FTX pressure
Solana is designed for scalability, speed and efficiency. The unique combination of Proof of History (PoH) and Proof of Stake (PoS) provides the necessary infrastructure. This allows Solana to process thousands of transactions per second (TPS) and outperforms most other blockchains in terms of speed, making the network a favorite among investors. However, significant selling pressure from the FTX/Alameda construct remains.
Flight to safety
In addition: Bitcoin’s dominance of volume rose steadily this quarter as prices fell and volatility skyrocketed. Bitcoin’s dominance over the top fifty altcoins by market capitalization is now at its highest since the last time prices approached all-time highs. This trend is not unusual, as traders often rotate out of altcoins and back into Bitcoin, which is considered a “safe haven” cryptocurrency in times of uncertainty. A market analysis.
