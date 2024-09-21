Weekly review calendar week 38 – 2024

PostFinance bets on crypto

This February, PostFinance, Switzerland’s largest retail bank, entered the crypto business. The bold move came after several years of preparation in response to strong customer demand. But trading and custody solutions are just the beginning, says Head of Digital Assets Alexander Thoma in an interview with CVJ.CH. PostFinance firmly believes in the potential of the crypto market and considers the underlying technology to be promising for a range of applications. The goal now is to be the leading Swiss retail bank for digital assets.