Weekly review calendar week 38 – 2025

Another attack shakes a crypto exchange in Crypto Valley. The Swiss platform Swissborg reported last week a hack of around 41 million USD in Solana from the SOL-EARN program. After the 22 million hack of the Zug-based platform Lykke, which had to file for bankruptcy in December, investors are understandably unsettled. However, the dimensions differ significantly: according to court documents, Lykke managed around 68 million USD at the time of the incident – the hole swallowed a third of customer funds and was nearly impossible to fill. Swissborg, on the other hand, holds customer assets worth around 1.84 billion USD, according to an independent proof-of-reserves audit. The loss thus amounts to about 2.2% of total assets, as officially confirmed. Swissborg is in a much stronger financial position and is likely to have several options to cover the loss. Nevertheless, such incidents reinforce the old Bitcoiner credo: “Not your keys, not your coins.”