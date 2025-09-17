Binance nears new deal with the DOJ

The crypto exchange Binance is negotiating with the US Department of Justice (DOJ) over a possible termination of the external compliance monitoring that was imposed as part of a 2023 settlement agreement.

As part of a USD 4.3 billion settlement with the DOJ, Binance was required to accept an external compliance monitor for three years. Now, discussions are underway about lifting this obligation earlier, provided the DOJ agrees. Such a deal would free Binance from external oversight, as Bloomberg reports.

What is known so far

The external monitoring was part of a comprehensive package that required Binance to improve its anti-money laundering and sanctions compliance. Since then, the monitor has overseen various areas of the company worldwide, not just the US subsidiary. According to reports, Binance is seeking to end this obligation in order to reduce regulatory burden and gain more operational flexibility.

If the DOJ agrees to the proposal, it could ease financial and operational pressure on Binance and strengthen confidence among some investors. On the other hand, regulatory experts warn that removing such a monitor could increase the risk of compliance breaches again, especially if internal controls are not sufficiently robust. The outcome of the talks is seen as an indicator of how strictly the DOJ intends to deal with crypto exchanges in the future.

Background of the monitor and regulatory implications

Under the original 2023 settlement, Binance committed to modernizing its internal control systems, reporting suspicious transactions more consistently, and aligning its business practices with US sanctions laws. The compliance monitor oversaw, among other things, the implementation of new KYC procedures, transparency in customer identities, and adherence to international anti-money laundering regulations.

The end of external monitoring would not automatically lift all regulatory obligations. Binance would still have to meet strict reporting and documentation standards, particularly in the US market. Industry analysts view the potential step as a signal that the DOJ is satisfied with Binance’s progress so far, while at the same time keeping a close watch on future developments.