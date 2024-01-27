Weekly review calendar week 4 – 2024

Since the approval of the first spot Bitcoin ETFs in the US, the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) has dominated trading volumes. Trusts from crypto asset manager Grayscale are investment vehicles that enabled investors to make easy crypto investments back in 2013. Accordingly, Grayscale raised over USD 30 billion in assets through the trusts. However, as trusts, the Grayscale products were always closed investment vehicles. Shares cannot be freely created or redeemed by purchasers. Only accredited investors have access to the primary market, which includes a six-month lock-up period to unlock the secondary market. Various players tried to exploit this quasi-arbitrage trading for their own benefit. However, what began before 2020 as a premium in the high double-digit percentage range turned into a deep discount against the Bitcoin price over the years. The flagship product GBTC turned into a ticking time bomb. Various players who leveraged the trade collapsed. Some traders bought GBTC at a record discount of almost 50%. The conversion into an ETF means that these funds are now liquid. Since the start of trading, USD 5 billion has flowed out of the Grayscale Trust, some of which ended up in other ETFs, while insolvent players such as FTX converted their shares into fiat.