Weekly review calendar week 40 – 2024

Swiss banks are embracing blockchain

Swiss financial institutions are also waking up. Last March, the Swiss Bankers Association (SBA) published a white paper for the “book money token” (BGT) as a digital franc. This is a replication of the Swiss national currency in the form of a stablecoin. According to the SBA, the project is a key step in improving the services of the Swiss financial center and maintaining its competitive advantage in the digital economy. Now, a first proof of concept is to be developed as early as 2025 with UBS, PostFinance and Sygnum.