Weekly review calendar week 40 – 2025

Why the denominator matters: Scarcity attracts capital, as reflected in the performance of assets without counterparty risk such as gold and Bitcoin. Yet behind these price increases lies not only demand but the denominator itself: returns are measured in fiat, whose purchasing power has steadily eroded since the end of the gold standard and through years of expansive monetary policy. When the denominator depreciates, the prices of nearly all scarce assets measured in dollars or euros rise, even without any “real” increase in intrinsic value. A look at monetary history shows how trust, fractional reserve banking and monetary expansion drive prices – and why value preservation remains the Achilles’ heel of every currency. To understand why the denominator continues to erode, it is worth revisiting the history of money.
Fiat money goes on-chain
Stablecoins have long since become a multi-billion-dollar market – now exceeding 300 billion USD in circulation. Almost all of this volume is dollar-denominated, while euro stablecoins remain virtually insignificant at around 400 million USD. Nine major European banks now want to counter this by launching a regulated euro stablecoin in 2026. The initiative highlights two points: First, pressure on the ECB to accelerate work on the digital euro is increasing. Second, the success of the project will depend on whether the new stablecoin gains traction beyond the banking sector and is integrated into DeFi, e-commerce and everyday payments. If this bridge succeeds, Europe could for the first time establish a heavyweight of its own in the stablecoin market.
Blockchain as the backbone: SWIFT modernizes its infrastructure
After European banks pushed the tokenization of fiat money with their own stablecoin initiative, the next big move follows: SWIFT itself is entering the blockchain era. The global payments network is developing its own ledger together with Consensys, directly embedded into its existing infrastructure. The meaning is clear: what has so far been pioneered through dollar stablecoins and crypto networks is now moving into the traditional financial architecture. SWIFT is positioning itself as an interoperability layer between traditional payments and the digital asset economy – a turning point that redefines the competition between stablecoins, CBDCs and banking infrastructure.
Vanguard on the verge of a shift
That there is hardly any way around blockchain and digital assets in the financial sector is now shown by Vanguard as well. One of the world’s largest asset managers is, for the first time, considering giving its clients access to crypto ETFs. This would mark a drastic break with its previous stance. While BlackRock has long since advanced to market leadership, Vanguard has so far remained stubbornly distant from digital assets. With a new CEO and growing pressure from investors and competitors, many signs now point to a strategic shift. Should this step be taken, it would be a symbolic milestone for the mainstream adoption of crypto and a signal that even the most conservative institutions must seek to catch up.
BNB Chain hits new records
In addition: BNB Chain, the blockchain of the world’s largest crypto exchange Binance, is reaching new highs in users and trading volume. The BNB token forms the core: it serves as the means of payment on the chain and is continuously reduced through a defined buyback and burn model. With fast and low-cost transactions, the BNB Chain positions itself between Ethereum and Solana. Despite individual regulatory hurdles, it remains one of the leading platforms in the crypto sector.
