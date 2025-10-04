Weekly review calendar week 40 – 2025

Vanguard on the verge of a shift

That there is hardly any way around blockchain and digital assets in the financial sector is now shown by Vanguard as well. One of the world’s largest asset managers is, for the first time, considering giving its clients access to crypto ETFs. This would mark a drastic break with its previous stance. While BlackRock has long since advanced to market leadership, Vanguard has so far remained stubbornly distant from digital assets. With a new CEO and growing pressure from investors and competitors, many signs now point to a strategic shift. Should this step be taken, it would be a symbolic milestone for the mainstream adoption of crypto and a signal that even the most conservative institutions must seek to catch up.