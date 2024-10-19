Weekly review calendar week 42 – 2024

Exchange-traded funds (ETFs) are investment funds that are traded on the stock exchange in a similar way to individual stocks. They hold a variety of assets such as stocks, bonds or commodities and offer investors an easy way to diversify their portfolios with lower fees. In the case of Bitcoin, ETFs approved in January allowed mainstream investors in the US to invest in the sector for the first time through a regulated, traditional investment vehicle. Even nine months after the starting signal, investors are taking full advantage of this opportunity. Last week, over $2 billion flowed into the products.