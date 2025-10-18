Weekly review calendar week 42 – 2025

No progress for altcoin ETFs

In September 2025, the SEC introduced new generic listing standards for spot crypto ETFs. These are designed to significantly speed up the approval process – from up to 240 days to around 75 days. The reform is seen as a milestone for the acceptance of altcoin ETFs and as a signal that the integration of digital assets into regulated structures is gaining momentum. However, just as the first applications for Solana, XRP, and Cardano ETFs were to fall under the new framework, a U.S. government shutdown halted the SEC’s operations. Hopes for quick approvals have since stalled. According to official statements, while submissions via EDGAR remain possible during the budget impasse, active reviews, comments, or fast-tracking are suspended. Regular communication with issuers is also largely on hold.