Weekly review calendar week 43 – 2024

In late November 2022, the European Central Bank (ECB) blog published its first opinion piece by Ulrich Bindseil, Director General for Market Infrastructure and Payments, and his colleague Jürgen Schaaf on Bitcoin. At the time, the duo described it as a burst speculative bubble, claiming that the price stabilization below $20,000 was a manufactured last gasp before the cryptocurrency would fade into obscurity. Two years later, however, a spot-based Bitcoin ETF was trading in the U.S., Swiss state banks like PostFinance were offering clients direct trading, and the cryptocurrency’s price had surged by 160.1%. Now, the ECB’s payment specialists are doubling down. In a new 29-page report, Bindseil and Schaaf have once again compiled a collection of alarming misrepresentations, making the bold claim that Bitcoin impoverishes society and should be banned.