Weekly review calendar week 44 – 2024

Little interest in Ethereum

Despite strong demand for Bitcoin ETFs, investor interest in the Ethereum ETFs approved in July is virtually non-existent. The start was disappointing: billions flowed out of Grayscale’s product within days, while the funds of major players such as BlackRock saw minimal inflows. In total, the Ethereum products have seen net outflows of almost USD 500 million. The relatively weak performance of Ethereum ETFs is probably due to several factors. Firstly, the value proposition of Ethereum is far more complex than the simple ‘digital gold’ narrative of Bitcoin. Furthermore, Ethereum’s scaling strategy via layer-2 solutions has proven to be a double-edged sword.