Weekly review calendar week 45 – 2023

Despite the high-profile fraud case, some former FTX users are hoping for a restart of the exchange. Two initiatives are currently underway to restart operations. Firstly, the FTX insolvency administrator wants to formulate a possible restart plan by mid-December. The cryptocurrency exchange “Bullish”, the financial services provider “Figure Technologies” and the investment group “Proof Group” are involved in the talks. On the other front, a coalition of former traders has joined forces. The group’s plan envisages a new start as FTX 2.0, which is to be supported by issuing company shares to creditors. The members hope that this will lead to a full recovery of all customer funds instead of the immediate liquidation of the remaining assets.