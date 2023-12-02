Weekly review calendar week 48 – 2023

Pudgy Penguins is a collection of 8,888 cute penguins that live as non-fungible tokens (NFTs) on the Ethereum blockchain. The project was launched in July 2021 and sold out in just 20 minutes. However, the founding team was unable to keep its promises. After a disappointing year, the project changed course under new leadership. This turned out to be a turning point for the collection. Since the takeover by Luca Netz, Pudgy Penguins has established itself as one of the leading Web3 brands that has been allowed to place physical toys with retail giants such as Walmart.