What are the Pudgy Penguins?

Pudgy Penguins is a non-fungible token (NFT) collection of 8,888 adorable penguins living on the Ethereum blockchain. The project was launched in July 2021 and sold out in just 20 minutes. However, after heavy disappointment which resulted in the community ousting the founding team, the project changed course.

Pudgy Penguins experienced a significant change in leadership in 2022, when Luca Netz famously offered 750 ETH (about $2.5 million) to take over the project in January 2022. The acquisition took place in April 2022 under Netz Capital. As the new CEO, Netz made notable progress for the project, securing a $9 million seed funding round led by 1kx and acquiring licensing deals to create physical toys based on the Penguin NFT IP, solidifying its position as a prominent brand.

750 ETH for @Pudgy_Penguins by the NFT degenerates. Make your move @ColeThereum — Luca Netz 🐧 (@LucaNetz) January 6, 2022

Key events in the Pudgy Penguin timeline

July 2021: Launch of the Pudgy Penguins

December 2021: Free-to-claim rod (rog) collection

December 2021: Launch of Lil' Pudgy collection

January 2022: Removal of the original founding team

April 2022: Acquired by Netz Capital

End of 2022: Secured $9 million seed funding from 1kx

May 2023: Announcement of physical toy launch based on holder NFTs

Subscribe to our newsletter The best articles of the week, directly delivered into your mailbox.

Beginning of the Pudgy Penguins

The Pudgy Penguins collection was launched in the 2021 NFT bull market by a team of collaborators, the most notable of whom go by the web aliases Cole and Mr Tubby. The launch was a resounding success, with the entire collection selling out in less than 20 minutes. Floor prices surged to a record high of 2.49 ETH, roughly equivalent to $7k at that time.

However, at the end of the year sentiment in the Pudgy community started to shift. The breaking point was the highly anticipated release of the Fishing Rods in December 2021, which turned out to be a massive disappointment. The Pudgy Rods, also known as "rogs", were distributed as free NFTs on August 30th 2021, and unveiled four months later on Christmas Day. After an intense build-up of, many considered the reveal a massive disappointment. The anticipated NFTs ended up being basic fishing rods misspelled as "rogs".

Around the same time as the rod unveil, the team dropped a second collection "Lil' Pudgys", of 22,222 pieces. 8,888 could be claimed for free by Pudgy owners, the remaining 13,334 were sold in a public sale. Holders gained access to experiences, events, IP licensing opportunities, and additional benefits, similar to those of their first-generation counterparts.