Weekly review calendar week 49 – 2023

Also: Binance, the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange, has reached an agreement with the US Department of Justice to pay a fine of USD 4 billion to avert an impending lawsuit for illegal transactions in the US. The news triggered a surge in the price of Bitcoin, reflecting hopes for better regulation as well as cooperation between the authorities and exchanges. The agreement could also benefit Binance and its US subsidiary Binance.US, which could benefit from the increased demand for a regulated platform.