What are Meebits?

Meebits is an Ethereum NFT collection of 3D digital collectible avatars. The Meebits were originally created by Larva Labs, who were also the creators of the famous CryptoPunks. Both projects were later acquired by Yuga Labs, the same team behind Bored Apes (BAYC), one of the most well known and influential NFT projects.

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are unique digital assets based on blockchain technology. They are used to verify and represent ownership of one-of-a-kind items, often digital art, collectibles, or in-game assets, making them valuable and tradable in the digital world. Larva Labs had already launched two previous collections, CryptoPunks and Autoglyphs, before they introduced the Meebits in May 2021. Within eight hours of launch, 9,000 Meebits were sold for around 22,500 ETH ($75 million at the time). The rest of the 11,000 NFTs were dropped to CryptoPunk and Bored Ape holders. These algorithmically generated 3D characters were rendered in voxels and distinguished themselves with a "metaverse-ready" design, setting them apart from other collections.

Subscribe to our newsletter The best articles of the week, directly delivered into your mailbox.

Key features of the Meebits

Unlike many other NFTs, Meebits come with essential files and information, making them versatile assets for various metaverses and virtual worlds. Meebits can be used as avatars in virtual space, allowing owners to showcase their characters. The project also provides tools for owners to animate their NFT. For example, the "T-Pose" OBJ file is included, which enables 3D animation, adding a dynamic element to the NFTs and can be seen as a fun use case for the metaverse. The collection uses the ERC-721 standard, a popular NFT standard used by many projects.

Similar to the Bored Ape project, Meebit holders have been granted intellectual property (IP) rights to the associated Meebit art. While Yuga Labs retains ownership, holders are licensed to use the art for as long as they own the NFT, including creating derivatives. Holders also have the unique ability to 3D print their NFTs. They can download the vox file, make modifications and place a print order.

The MeebitsDAO

The Meebits community has created Decentralized Autonomous Organization: MeebitsDAO. This community-driven initiative aims to build a cross-platform metaverse for Meebits avatars to foster collaboration and engagement. The DAO has assembled a team of advisors who are responsible for structuring the organization. All advisors are known for their successful track record in delivering NFT projects, incubating start-ups and managing decentralized organisations.

The DAO takes a proactive building approach, aiming to drive the adoption of the metaverse step by step. Starting with small pieces as simple as bringing the Meebits to life by making them interactive through dance moves. Currently the DAO is working on a few notable projects. The Pixel Meebits (a zip file for your animated NFT), Meekicks (virtual shoes for the characters), and the Meebits API.

Minds Jan Damrau on the Crypto Offering of Zuger Kantonalbank Background Breakdown of the DeFi sector: A state of the art Investing Crypto funds record 7th consecutive week of capital inflows Basics What are Meebits? Minds Jan Damrau on the Crypto Offering of Zuger Kantonalbank Background Breakdown of the DeFi sector: A state of the art

Notable Achievements

So far the Meebits have entered significant partnerships with the metaverse platform Sandbox where they can be used as playable characters. The project has also collaborated with WarpSound to release a full music album, expanding its presence beyond visual arts. Meebits holders were also eligible to download a copy during mint period over Christmas in 2022. Further, In October 2023 they made their first appearance in the Yuga Labs metaverse "Otherside" with optimised graphics and user experience, tailored for the metaverse.

While the Meebits have not seen the same impressive price action as other Yuga Labs collections, the project continues to innovate and grow a strong core community. With the introduction of the Otherside and its compatible metaverse features, the collection cements its value to the virtual space, and further developments from the project can undoubtedly be expected.