Weekly review calendar week 50 – 2023

The recent security vulnerability in the Ledger Library has caused considerable furore in the crypto community. The Ledger Library, developed by the namesake hardware wallet provider, serves as a central interface that facilitates the interaction and integration of applications with various blockchain systems. The vulnerability had the potential to impact significant areas of numerous Web3 applications. Fortunately, the deliberately introduced flaw was quickly identified by attentive developers. Although the attackers successfully stole funds from individual wallets, the overall loss remained relatively low at an estimated amount of less than one million USD. Such incidents emphasize the importance of developers regularly testing their innovations and updates in secure environments and not neglecting security-relevant aspects. As a leading wallet provider, Ledger must ensure that the principle “Not your keys, not your coins” also applies in practice.