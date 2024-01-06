Weekly review calendar week 52 – 2023

Bitcoin has been on a steady upward trend since the beginning of 2023. In the last two months, this trend has accelerated due to the anticipation of the potential approval of the first spot Bitcoin ETF in the United States. The deadline for a decision from the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is next Wednesday. However, in line with high expectations, many leveraged traders have entered the market. This can be seen by looking at the historical premiums for derivative contracts (“funding rates”) on centralized exchanges. A few days ago, the funding rate reached a local high of 43.8% on an annualized basis. As is often the case in such overbought phases, there was eventually a correction that took some leveraged positions out of the market. Around USD 800 million in long positions have been liquidated since the middle of the week.