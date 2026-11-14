Weekly review: Index funds must sell Strategy shares

Banks fund a rival to Tether and Circle

Goldman Sachs, Citigroup and other financial firms have pledged around USD 270 million to a joint stablecoin, Bloomberg reports. The financial news service cites insiders. A stablecoin tracks the value of a currency such as the dollar, with reserves backing the peg. Two crypto firms, Tether and Circle, have so far dominated the market of around USD 295 billion, with nearly 84% combined. The money is to cover five years of operations at a US issuer still to be founded. It plans to issue a dollar token under the GENIUS Act, the US stablecoin law, in the first half of 2027. The group of 21 financial institutions includes Switzerland’s UBS and, according to reports, asset manager Fidelity. However, key points remain open, as the project has neither a chief executive nor a final name. It is also unclear how the sum breaks down and whether all members pay in.