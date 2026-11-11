Goldman Sachs, Citi & Co. pledge USD 270 million to a stablecoin

Goldman Sachs, Citigroup and other banks have pledged around USD 270 million to a joint stablecoin. The money should cover five years of operations for a yet-to-be-founded US issuer, which plans to issue a dollar token in the first half of 2027.

A stablecoin is a token that tracks the value of a national currency. The issuer's reserves back this peg. Such tokens mainly serve payments and the settlement of transactions on blockchains. So far, two crypto companies dominate the dollar market: Tether and Circle. Originally, ten banks explored a joint token in October 2025. Then, in September 2026, 21 financial institutions announced their own issuing company. However, the name, ownership structure and financial contributions of the members remained open at the time. The USD 270 million is therefore the first known figure on the project's finances, as Bloomberg reports. With the project, the consortium is targeting a market of around USD 295 billion, where USDT and USDC hold just under 84%.

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What the 270 million should fund

The pledge should cover the future issuer's operations for its first five years. Bloomberg cites people familiar with the matter. The report names Goldman Sachs, Citigroup, Banco Santander and Deutsche Bank as participating firms. It appeared in November 2026, a little over two months following the consortium's official announcement. Internally, the initiative also appears to run under the name "Project Faro".

Key points remain open. The venture has neither a CEO nor a final name. It is equally unclear how the members will split the USD 270 million and whether all 21 will contribute. Spread over five years, the sum comes to around USD 54 million per year for the entire consortium. In addition, Bloomberg says the money goes toward operations. The weight of the report thus lies in the multi-year commitment. And with it, the banks tie themselves to a product of their own. US lawmakers had previously set the framework for this with the GENIUS Act.

The 21-member consortium and its roadmap to 2027

The first group of ten banks explored a form of digital money on public blockchains in October 2025. Reserves were to back it on a 1:1 basis. Members of this group included Bank of America, Santander and UBS, among others. In late August 2026, the Wall Street Journal reported on the banks' plans, and the official announcement came shortly after. In it, 21 financial institutions more than doubled the circle and announced a joint issuing company. The company should first come into being in the second half of 2026, provided the deal meets its closing conditions. The dollar token comes next, planned for the first half of 2027. Later, the euro should follow as the next priority, along with other G7 currencies.

The consortium has a broad geographic reach. Bank of America, Citi, Goldman Sachs and Wells Fargo join from North America, while Santander, Deutsche Bank and UBS represent Europe. Furthermore, MUFG Bank from East Asia, Sirius International Holding from the Middle East and Standard Bank from Africa participate. Not all members are banks, though, because several reports include the asset manager Fidelity Investments. The label "21 banks" is therefore imprecise.

Legally, the token should align with the GENIUS Act, the first US federal framework for payment stablecoins, dating from 2025. Where applicable, it should also meet the EU's MiCA regulation, which governs stablecoins in the EU. Its intended uses are cross-border payments and the settlement of digital assets. This covers business with wholesale and retail clients as well as institutional investors. What stands out is who is missing. JPMorgan is not on the list of named members. Shortly before the announcement, the bank had said it had no plans for a stablecoin of its own.

USDT and USDC hold around 84% of the stablecoin market

As of November 9, 2026, total stablecoin supply stood at around USD 295 billion, according to DefiLlama. Of this, around USD 177 billion was Tether's USDT, a share of just under 60%. Circle's USDC reached around USD 70 billion, or 24%. Together, the two market leaders thus hold USD 247 billion and just under 84% of the market. All other stablecoins share the remaining USD 48 billion or so. Any new entrant consequently starts from zero against two established issuers.

At the same time, the market is shrinking. Supply has fallen since its peak in May 2026. And in the week to November 9 alone, it dropped 1.5%. So the consortium is preparing its market entry at a time when stablecoins as a whole are losing volume. A shrinking market intensifies competition for existing holdings, especially since Open USD is another dollar token vying for share.

Rival announcements leave their mark on Circle's share price too. On the day of the Open USD unveiling in June 2026, the stock lost around 16.5%. After the WSJ report on the banks' plans in late August, it fell a comparatively modest 2.3%.

Open USD and Qivalis run in parallel

The bank project is not the only stablecoin consortium betting on the dollar. In June 2026, the Open Standard alliance unveiled the Open USD (OUSD) token. Its founding partners include Coinbase, Mastercard, Shopify, Stripe and Visa, and the group now counts more than 200 partners. The partners have pledged over USD 1 billion for initial liquidity, and the yield from the reserves flows to them. Finally, in late September 2026, the token went into circulation. In short, Open USD rests on payment networks and merchant platforms, while the bank consortium focuses on settlement and cross-border payments.

In Europe, the banking consortium behind Qivalis is pursuing a comparable project for the euro. The Amsterdam-based joint venture traces back to an announcement in September 2025. Its founders include ING, UniCredit and CaixaBank. In addition, BNP Paribas joined in December 2025 as the tenth bank. On its website, however, Qivalis now lists 37 banks from 15 countries as supporters. The site states that the Dutch central bank DNB has licensed the company as an e-money institution. Yet it does not issue any e-money at this point. Qivalis has announced the launch of a euro stablecoin for the second half of 2026.

UBS is the only documented Swiss member of the 21-member consortium. In October 2025, the Federal Council sent an amendment to the Financial Institutions Act (FinIA) into consultation, which ran until February 2026. Among other things, the draft creates a new license category, the payment instrument institution. Only such an institution could issue stable-value payment instruments. As a result, banks would have to set up a dedicated subsidiary, a point the Swiss Bankers Association criticized. The Federal Council planned to send its dispatch to Parliament in the second half of 2026 at the earliest. The draft names no date for entry into force.