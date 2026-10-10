Weekly review: Will artificial intelligence crack Bitcoin addresses?

Strategies on decentralized exchanges

In addition: on decentralized exchanges, users trade against a token pool rather than each other. A fixed formula, not an order book, determines the price. This mechanism is called an automated market maker (AMM). The capital in the pool comes from investors known as liquidity providers. In return, they receive a share of the trading fees. Anyone who provides liquidity therefore holds a portfolio that rebalances itself with every trade. If a token rises, the pool sells part of it. If it falls, the pool buys more. At its core, an AMM thus works like an asset manager with a fixed investment rule. However, this comes at a price. When a token rises sharply, simply holding it would often have earned more. This difference, known as impermanent loss, grows with price volatility. Admittedly, fees can offset the loss. Nevertheless, providing liquidity is not a risk-free source of income.