Wells Fargo reported 49.58 million shares of BlackRock's Bitcoin ETF IBIT worth USD 2.35 billion in its 13F filing for the third quarter of 2026. That is more than twice the end-of-June share count, but the filing also covers client positions.

The iShares Bitcoin Trust, or IBIT, is BlackRock's spot Bitcoin exchange-traded fund. Investors buy its shares like stocks and need not take custody of any coins themselves. Instead, the fund holds the bitcoin directly. It is the largest spot Bitcoin ETF. Wells Fargo is a major US bank. Alongside its traditional banking business, it runs its own asset management and brokerage units. A 13F is the quarterly holdings report that large US asset managers file with the SEC. It shows positions at quarter-end and comes out about six weeks later. Wells Fargo filed its latest report by the mid-November deadline. It covers securities held by the bank and its affiliated asset managers. At the end of September, IBIT held 801,033 BTC with a fair value of USD 67.04 billion. It had 1.415 billion shares outstanding, so Wells Fargo accounts for 3.5% of them.

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Wells Fargo's Bitcoin ETF position more than doubled

At the end of September, the bank reported 49.58 million IBIT shares, against 24.4 million at the end of June. The share count rose 103%. At the same time, the reported value grew from about USD 812 million to USD 2.35 billion, nearly tripling. IBIT options appear on separate lines in the filing and are not part of these figures.

Two effects drive the jump in value. First, the number of reported shares doubled. In addition, the price rose. During the quarter, the net asset value per IBIT share climbed from USD 33.48 to USD 47.38, up about 42%. The Bitcoin index price in the fund's quarterly report likewise gained about 42%. It rose from USD 59,101 to USD 83,697 over the same period. With unchanged holdings, the June shares would have been worth about USD 1.16 billion at the end of September. The remaining amount, just under USD 1.2 billion, therefore comes from additional shares. This doubling refers to the share count. The filing says nothing about the capital invested behind it.

The math checks out against the fund data. Multiplied by the net asset value of USD 47.38, 49.58 million shares come to USD 2.349 billion. That matches the reported USD 2.35 billion. Over the quarter, the fund itself increased its holdings from 734,261 to 801,033 BTC. Meanwhile, its share count grew from 1.296 billion to 1.415 billion. On paper, about 28,070 BTC sit behind the Wells Fargo position. At the end of June, the figure was about 13,820 BTC with a 1.9% stake in the fund. So the bitcoin equivalent rose by about 14,250 BTC.

The 13F does not show a purchase by the bank

Alongside the bank's own holdings, the filing contains client positions. The document does not reveal who beneficially owns the shares. The filer is the holding company Wells Fargo & Company, which consolidates the positions of its subsidiaries. Its IBIT share position spans five lines from five different units of the group. A sixth unit reports the options. However, all lines carry a note of shared investment discretion, which offers a clue. That points to client positions in the asset management and brokerage units, not just the bank's own balance sheet.

A 13F has further methodological limits. It only shows the position on the last day of the quarter, and purchases and sales in between remain invisible. Nor does the filing separate proprietary trading from client accounts. As a result, it remains unclear whether the additional shares come from purchases by the bank or by its clients. Anyone who reads the doubling as a Wells Fargo bet on Bitcoin reads more into the document than it supports.

At a bank with a large asset management arm, one would expect mostly client accounts. Yet the filing does not confirm this. Consequently, the increase in shares may just as well reflect inflows into client portfolios. In addition, an ETF share is the obvious route to Bitcoin for bank clients. After all, it sits in their existing account and requires no custody of their own. The filing is nevertheless revealing, even if clients own most of the shares. It shows how much Bitcoin exposure now runs through the platform of a major US bank.

28,070 BTC fall just short of Tesla and SpaceX combined

At the end of September, Tesla held 11,509 BTC and SpaceX 18,712 BTC, according to their quarterly reports. Both reports give the same amounts for the end of 2025. The holdings originally cost USD 386 million and USD 661 million, respectively. In total, Elon Musk's companies hold 30,221 BTC. That is about 8% more than the 28,070 BTC implied by the Wells Fargo position. The bank's filing thus puts it in the same range as two prominent Bitcoin holders from US industry. And it takes only 3.5% of a single fund's shares to get there.

Still, the comparison has a weakness. Tesla and SpaceX hold the coins directly on their own balance sheets and carry the price risk themselves. Wells Fargo, in contrast, reports ETF shares that clients likely own in large part. The coins themselves sit with the fund. In client accounts, each account holder decides whether to hold or sell. Ultimately, the 28,070 BTC describe pooled accounts on a single reporting date. For that reason, the figure reveals no balance-sheet decision by senior management like those at the two Musk companies.

Wells Fargo stands out among large IBIT holders

A CoinDesk analysis of 13F data ranks Wells Fargo as the largest reported IBIT holder among asset managers by number of shares. Millennium, Jane Street and Morgan Stanley follow in the same analysis. Two large firms moved in opposite directions quarter on quarter.

Jane Street cut its IBIT position by about 19% in the third quarter to 20.22 million shares. In the previous quarter, it had held 24.88 million. JPMorgan, on the other hand, raised its stake by 9.6% to 11.41 million shares, worth about USD 540 million. Wells Fargo reports more than twice as many shares as Jane Street and over four times as many as JPMorgan. Overall, the third-quarter filings show no uniform trend among holders. Individual 13F data therefore reveal little about the direction of the market as a whole.

Moreover, all of these figures refer to September 30. Accordingly, the reported USD 2.35 billion reflects the valuation at quarter-end, not the price on the filing date. In the meantime, clients may have bought or sold shares without the filing showing it. The next 13F covers the fourth quarter, with a reporting date at the end of December. Only that filing will show how the position has developed since.