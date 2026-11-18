The World Bank is exploring with Citi and Circle whether a regulated stablecoin can disburse development funds faster and cheaper. For now, it is a test: countries, amounts and timeline remain open.

The World Bank Group finances development projects in its borrowing countries through loans, grants, equity investments and guarantees. So far, the money reaches recipients through correspondent banks, meaning chains of partner banks that pass cross-border payments along. Now the Washington-based institution has announced it will explore payments in USDC alongside this chain. USDC is Circle's token pegged to the US dollar. On the technical side, the initiative also builds on FundsChain, the World Bank's blockchain registry for tracking project funds. The announcement now puts FundsChain's scope at more than 350 projects in 96 countries.

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What the World Bank is exploring with stablecoins

At the center is a narrowly defined question. The World Bank Group wants to understand how regulated, US dollar-denominated stablecoins and blockchain rails could work alongside correspondent banking disbursements. It is also assessing whether the new technology can improve the existing process. However, the initiative does not involve a move to regular operations.

The starting point is an intermediated, interoperable, stablecoin-based payment model. In payments, intermediated usually means that financial institutions remain between sender and recipient. Interoperable means that a model can work together with other payment systems.

The argument behind the initiative concerns speed and cost. Ultimately, it is about finding ways for the financial mechanics of development work to better serve those most in need. That is how World Bank President Ajay Banga frames the goal. Yet the World Bank does not put a figure on concrete savings. As a result, it is not yet possible to judge how large the advantage over the correspondent banking route will be.

Citi brings the bank rails, Circle the token

Each partner in the model has a clear role. Citi provides its existing connections to established bank rails, while Circle supplies the infrastructure to mint USDC and settle funds. As the issuer of USDC, Circle thus issues the very token the test is set to use. According to Citi, its network connects clients in more than 180 jurisdictions. Furthermore, Shahmir Khaliq, Head of Services at Citi, points to round-the-clock capabilities at scale. Their purpose is to let critical funds flow in real time.

What stands out is the test's design. Instead of pitting the stablecoin against the banking system, the World Bank brings a major bank into the model. Moreover, this fits the intermediated approach that the announcement names as its starting point. Issuer and commercial bank sit in the same payment path.

Additionally, the World Bank limits participation to borrowing countries where digital assets are supported and permitted. Consequently, countries without a corresponding legal framework stay outside the test. The World Bank has not disclosed which states meet this condition. Later, it plans to explore bringing in more banks and expanding the initiative. Citi would therefore be the first, but not necessarily the only, banking partner.

FundsChain provides the technical foundation

FundsChain runs on Hyperledger Besu, an Ethereum implementation built for enterprise use. The registry shows what project funds pay for. Development partners, borrowers, auditors and payees see the flows of funds on a digital ledger. In addition, the World Bank calls itself the first multilateral development bank with a blockchain-based tool for tracking money flows.

The rollout began before the official launch. First, Moldova went live in September 2024 with a project on the competitiveness of small and medium-sized enterprises. Then, in October 2024, the Philippines followed with the Metro Manila Flood Management Project. Its total cost amounts to USD 500 million. In total, the pilot phase covered 13 projects in 10 countries. The World Bank officially launched the tool in September 2025. The aim was to cover around 250 projects by the end of June 2026. It has since exceeded that target.

However, the stablecoin test goes beyond this registry. After all, FundsChain tracks money but does not move it. With USDC, by contrast, the payment itself would shift to a blockchain rail. Still, the more than 350 registered projects are not automatically part of the test. Besides, only countries with permitted digital assets can take part.

Bond-i showed the limit of the blockchain bond

The World Bank brought its first blockchain bond to market in 2018. In August of that year, it mandated the Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CBA) as sole arranger for Bond-i. The name is short for Blockchain Operated New Debt Instrument. The two-year Kangaroo bond of AUD 110 million ran on a private Ethereum blockchain. CBA built the platform itself, and Microsoft reviewed the architecture. Before that, the Australian bank had tested a prototype with the Queensland Treasury Corporation in 2017.

In 2019, the first secondary market transaction followed. Bond-i was thus the first bond with issuance and trading logged on a blockchain. Nevertheless, payment settlement still ran off-chain. Finally, the World Bank repaid the bond in 2020. This is exactly where the new initiative comes in, because it concerns the transfer of money. And that is where the speed and cost argument the World Bank uses to justify the test carries weight.

Countries, amounts and timeline remain open

Much of the announcement remains undefined for now. The World Bank names neither participating countries nor recipients, amounts or a timeline. Nor is there a cost calculation. Therefore, the announcement shows no measurable impact yet.

The fiscal year through the end of June 2026 provides the yardstick. During that period, the World Bank Group committed USD 123.5 billion in loans, grants, equity investments and guarantees. In the previous year, the figure was USD 118.5 billion. This total covers commitments, not disbursements. A test limited to countries with permitted digital assets touches only part of it at most. The scale only becomes relevant if the program expands. As a possible next step, the World Bank names bringing in more banks.